Don't panic if you're still sitting on an incomplete tax return in early April. It'll get in the way of you saving money.

As of March 23, the Internal Revenue Service received 85.6 million tax returns, roughly on pace compared to the same point last year. In all, the agency expects it will receive more than 155 million tax returns this year.

Even the stragglers can eke out a tax win this season, provided they don't haphazardly throw their return together and rush it out the door by April 17.

"The key elements are to double-check your return and make sure you get every deduction you're entitled to," said Brian Ashcraft, regional director of operations at Liberty Tax Service.

Slow down and consider these tax tips before you file.