Mark Zuckerberg disagrees with Nobel-winning economist on the key to a happy, fulfilling life

Mark Zuckerberg says he wakes up every morning and thinks to himself, "I don't have much time here on Earth," so "how can I make the greatest positive impact that I can?"

Instead of viewing life as a series of choices between having fun or being productive, Zuckerberg says there is a better way to look at life.

"I think that having a sense of purpose is the thing that brings us both happiness and health," Zuckerberg shares in the latest "Freakonomics" podcast, recorded in the summer of 2017 and released in full this week.

But "Freakonomics" host Stephen Dubner contends that people's preference to have fun often renders them unable to make good decisions and properly take care of themselves.

"I think we all make trade-offs all the time and I think that that is what being human is about," he says.

Dubner points to the work of the late economist and Nobel laureate Gary Becker. In the 1960s, Becker proposed that every human's decisions are based on the economic costs and benefits of his or her actions.