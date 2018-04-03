McDonald's is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees

Last month, McDonald's made headlines for flipping the golden arches upside down in honor of International Women's Day. Now, McDonald's is catching the attention of workers by promising to revamp its college assistance program.

Since 2015, McDonald's has provided college tuition assistance to over 16,400 employees through its Archways to Opportunity education program. Last week, the fast food behemoth announced plans to increase the program by allocating $150 million over five years and lowering eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment and weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours.

"This will provide almost 400,000 U.S. restaurant employees with accessibility to the program," says McDonald's spokesperson Andrea Abate to CNBC Make It.

Previously, eligible crew members could receive $700 a year to cover tuition costs at a trade school, community college or traditional four-year college. As of May 1st, eligible restaurant employees will have access to $2,500 a year and managers will have access to $3,000 a year.