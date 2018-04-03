Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane — without the sonic boom

Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier.

The cost-plus NASA contract, valued at $247.5 million, will allow the defense contractor's secretive Skunk Works division to continue development of Lockheed Martin's Quiet Supersonic Technology (or QueSST) aircraft.

Under the low-boom flight demonstration contract, Lockheed Martin will design and build an experimental airplane which NASA will flight-test by the end of 2021.

The X-plane will be built at Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California.

