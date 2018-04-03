New York gives the green light to retirement plan for workers without one

New York has become the latest state to give the nod to a retirement savings program for workers who lack access to one where they work.

Endorsed by the state legislature on Saturday via approval of its fiscal 2019 budget, the program would be similar to others cropping up around the country that provide private-sector workers with a tax-advantaged retirement account if their employer does not offer one.

The budget authorizes the creation of the New York Secure Choice Savings Program. While details are slim — a state board would be charged with working out the specifics — participation would be voluntary for both businesses and workers. Employees who choose to enroll would be able to direct part of their paycheck to a Roth IRA.