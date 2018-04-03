Police on the scene at YouTube headquarters with reports of gunfire

Police responded to reports of shots fired near YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, police confirm.

The offices of the video platform company in San Bruno are separate from Google's main campus in Mountain View.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said the hospital received patients from the incident, according to NBC Bay Area.

Several people identifying themselves on social media as employees at the Google-owned video company or as being on present at the scene have reported hearing shots.

Todd Sherman, who lists himself as a product manager at YouTube on his Twitter profile, wrote a series of tweets saying that he heard running while in a meeting. When he exited the room, he writes that he heard reports of a person with a gun and saw blood on the stairs.

Google confirmed on Twitter that it was coordinating with authorities.