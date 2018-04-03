This armored knee support will superpower your knees while skiing or snowboarding

ROAM Robotics, a company that specializes in developing exoskeletons, has created an armored knee support intended to reduce leg strain while skiing or snowboarding.

The device is equipped with sensors that allow the prosthetic to anticipate its user's movements, and automatically adjusts the torque using an air bladder. A companion app for iOS and Android lets users tweak the torque manually, and provides performance statistics from their day on the mountain.

ROAM said the device could help pros who want to train longer, seniors who experience knee or joint pain, or people with injuries get back out on the slopes faster.

The company said the device will be available next winter and will cost around $2,000 to $2,500.