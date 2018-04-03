Golf star Rory McIlroy shares the mindset shift that can make you more successful

What you believe matters.

In order to succeed, you have to picture where you want to be and truly believe you can get there. No one has ever accomplished big things by starting with the attitude, "I can give it a try, but it's probably not going to happen." You become what you think you are.

Golfing legend Rory McIlroy is a shining example of how changing your mindset can change your life.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with Rory two weeks before his phenomenal win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He role models positive thinking. It's no wonder he has spent 95 weeks ranked No. 1 golfer in the world and has joined the illustrious company of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the world's only three golfers to have won four Major titles by the age of 25.

Rory is what I call the real deal. He possesses qualities like humility, authenticity and vulnerability, while at the same time being extremely driven. He believes in leading by example and practicing what you preach. He says you don't want to lead by fear; instead, you want to make the people you lead feel a part of things.

That's a positive mindset in motion.