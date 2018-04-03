Saudi Arabia and Iran's 'intensifying' feud could soon end OPEC-led supply cuts, strategist says

Oil prices likely to lose steam for the rest of this year: EFT Securities 6 Hours Ago | 02:00

Elevated geopolitical tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran could soon threaten the unity of an OPEC-led pact to keep oil prices in check, according to one commodity strategist.

"Saudi Arabia-Iran tensions appear to be intensifying. While this provides a geopolitical premium in oil for now, it could develop cracks in OPEC's unity, which could end the pact prematurely," Nitesh Shah, commodities strategist at ETF Securities, said in a research note Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have led an ongoing effort by OPEC and other allied oil producers outside the cartel to try to clear a global supply overhang. The output cuts, expected to remain in place until at least the end of 2018, have helped to lift crude prices over the past 12 months.