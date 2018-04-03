Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York

Target has chosen three New York neighborhoods in its plan to attract younger shoppers and expand in key urban areas.

It expects to operate 130 small-format stores across the U.S. by the end of 2019, and already has smaller stores downtown in New York's Tribeca neighborhood and across from Macy's at Herald Square. The retailer also has a larger location uptown in Harlem.

The plans announced Tuesday for three new small-format locations are on the Upper East Side and Staten Island and in Astoria, Queens.

"All three of these new stores will offer the best of Target in that borough, yet curate the assortment to meet the needs and preferences of the nearby community," Mark Schindele, senior vice president of Target's properties, said in a statement.

The Upper East Side store, at 70th Street and Third Avenue, will open in 2019. The Staten Island store, also slated for next year, will be at Forest Avenue Plaza. The Astoria location, near Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, will open by 2022.

Target has already announced plans to open smaller stores in the Lower East Side and East Village this summer, along with a small-format store in Hell's Kitchen for 2019.