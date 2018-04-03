Tesla missed its Model 3 production target of 2,500 vehicles a week, but stock popped anyway

Tesla shares briefly jumped almost 7 percent Tuesday morning, despite the fact that the company fell short of its goal of producing 2,500 Model 3 sedans a week.

The company also said it will not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.

Shares of the electric car maker are still down almost 19 percent since the beginning of the year, partly on concerns over the company's ability to ramp up production of the Model 3, Tesla's first attempt at a mid-priced car. Anticipation over the Model 3 had helped drive the stock to an all-time high of $389.61 in September 2017.

Shares eased up a bit after the market opened, up nearly 3 percent and trading around $258.

Tesla produced nearly 35,000 vehicles in its first production quarter of 2018 — a fourfold increase over the previous quarter, the company said. Of the 34,494 vehicles built in the quarter, 9,766 were Model 3s.

The company expects production to climb rapidly, and continues to target a production rate of 5,000 vehicles a week by the end of the second quarter.

First-quarter deliveries also set a new record, totaling 29,980 vehicles. Of the three Tesla models, 11,730 were Model S, 10,070 were Model X and 8,180 were Model 3.

Tesla shares were trading up almost 7 percent before the bell Tuesday, at around $269 per share.

Shares of the electric car maker skyrocketed throughout much of last year, mostly because of anticipation over the Model 3. Tesla aimed to hit a production target of 2,500 Model 3 sedans a week by the end of the first quarter and 5,000 a week by the end of the second quarter. The company had initially planned to hit these in 2017. But production issues have plagued the company, and it has repeatedly had to delay its production targets.

On Monday, Tesla confirmed a report from the Information that said CEO Elon Musk has taken over Model 3 production from senior vice president of engineering, Doug Field.

It also announced a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S sedans on Thursday, and made the National Traffic Safety Board "unhappy" when it publicly shared data from a fatal crash in California involving its driver assistance system, Autopilot.