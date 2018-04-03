    ×

    Watch: Trump holds press conference with Baltic leaders as he continues Amazon attacks

    President Donald Trump speaks Tuesday during a visit from Baltic leaders.

    The president's public appearance comes amid a string of attacks on retail titan Amazon and calls for Congress to take more action on immigration. The press conference with the heads of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will likely address possible threats posed by Russia.

    During an earlier meeting with the leaders, Trump again claimed that Amazon hurt the United States Post Office.

