Woman who allegedly carried out YouTube shooting is identified by police

The person who allegedly shot at least three people at YouTube's campus on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, according to senior law enforcement officials.

Police responded to YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Approximately 1,100 people work in the complex, which is about 20 miles away from Google's main campus in Mountain View.

The woman, who was 39 years old, is believed to have carried out the attack because of a domestic dispute, officials said. The authorities said terrorism did not appear to be a motive at this time.

Aghdam died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, according to police.

The shooter used a 9 mm handgun.

Aghdam, who authorities say last lived in the San Diego area, had previously claimed in a video that YouTube "discriminated and filtered" her content, according to NBC Bay Area.

