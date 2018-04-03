Tech executives react to YouTube shooting

The tech community is already sending out public messages of support for YouTube in the wake of a tragic shooting that left at least three people injured and the suspected shooter dead.



In a memo to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai called the incident that unfolded on YouTube's campus Tuesday afternoon an "unimaginable tragedy" and called for all employees to support that team as well as CEO Susan Wojcicki.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella responded to Pichai on Twitter:

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Twitter executive chairman and former chief business officer at Google, Omid Kordestani, were among the first to tweet out messages of support.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also reacted to the scandal, and addressed the fact that people were using Twitter to post hoaxes and disinformation related to the shooting:

After the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida, Facebook and YouTube came under fire for spreading conspiracy theories as well. Activists also pressured Amazon, Apple, and YouTube to stop streaming content from the National Rifle Association through the organization's NRAtv channel.

In late March, YouTube rolled out new policies banning content that promoted websites selling guns and gun accessories, as well as videos that teach viewers how to make their own firearms.