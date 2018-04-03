Nine months ago, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a conversation with a journalist about privacy on his behemoth social media platform. Now, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, his words seem both ironic and prescient.
"Of course, privacy is extremely important, and people engage and share their content and feel free to connect because they know that their privacy is going to be protected" on Facebook, Zuckerberg told Freakonomics Radio host Stephen Dunbar in June, according to a transcript of the interview shared with CNBC Make It.
Dunbar interviewed Zuckerberg in a trailer outside an event space in Chicago, where Zuckerberg had just addressed a few hundred people announcing a new mission for the company.
"For the past 10 years, our mission has been to make the world more open and connected. We will always work to give people a voice and help us stay connected, but now we will do even more.... The idea for our new mission is: 'Bring the world closer together,'" said Zuckerberg in his speech.
As part of the announcement, Zuckerberg said Facebook would share aggregated data about people in a group with the administrator of the group — "basic demographics," Zuckerberg told Dunbar at the time.