Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control

Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.



The control features would allow a user to move their finger close to the screen without touching it in order to carry out a function. But the technology won't be ready for at least two years, Bloomberg said.

Apple is also working on an iPhone display which would curve inward from the top to the bottom. It would be different from Samsung's curved screen efforts which bend on the sides of their handset.

Both features are in their early research stage at the moment and Apple could scrap the technology altogether, Bloomberg reported.

