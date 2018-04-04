Here's the common bad habit Bill Gates had to quit before he became successful

Today marks the 43rd anniversary of Microsoft. On April 4, 1975, billionaire Bill Gates co-founded the tech company with Paul Allen.

Before starting the company, Gates was a tech-obsessed teen at the Lakeside School. As the billionaire recalled in a 2005 speech, his school helped foster his love of computers. "Years before other schools recognized the importance of computers, the Lakeside Mothers Club came up with the money to buy a teletype that connected over the phone lines with a GE time-sharing computer," he said.

That machine changed the course of Gates' life and he spent much of his time at school fiddling with computers, hacking and coding. There, he also met Allen and the two bonded over their love of technology.

Although Gates helped turn Microsoft into a multi-billion dollar tech company, which analysts say could reach a $1 trillion valuation by 2020, he had to overcome some bad personal habits.

In a 2005 Q&A session with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, Gates told students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Business Administration that he used to be a heavy procrastinator.

Gates developed this "very bad habit" as an undergraduate student at Harvard University (he dropped out after two years). "I liked to show people that I didn't do any work, and that I didn't go to classes and I didn't care," he told students.

But at the last minute, sometimes just two days before a test, Gates would get serious about his studies and quickly prepare. "People thought that was funny," he said. "That was my positioning: the guy who did nothing until the last minute."

However, these antics didn't fly when he entered the business world. "When I went into business that was a really bad habit and it took me a couple years to get over that," Gates said, causing the audience to laugh.

The Microsoft co-founder again discussed his past fondness for procrastinating in a 2016 Ask Me Anything Reddit post. When asked about his best memory at Harvard, Gates said, "I decided that I would be different and never attend any class I was signed up for but always attend a class I wasn't signed up for."