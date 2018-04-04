Warren Buffett: Martin Luther King Jr. gave ‘one of the most inspiring speeches I’ve ever heard’   

Across the United States, people are remembering Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. today on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. On April 4, 1968, a 39-year-old King was leading a protest against the low pay of sanitation workers when he was shot in Memphis, Tennessee.
Among King's supporters in the midst of the civil rights movement was billionaire Warren Buffett, who considered the late activist to be a source of inspiration.
In fact, Buffett and his late wife Susie saw King give a speech in Iowa just one day before beginning his 19th jail sentence for involvement in the civil rights movement and exactly six months before his assassination in 1968.
In October 1967, King visited Grinnell College to deliver a convocation address for a fundraising event linked with other well-known names of the time, including musician Louis Armstrong and author Ralph Ellison, as detailed in Alice Schroeder's book, "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life."