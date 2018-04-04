China announces new tariffs on 106 US products, including soy, cars, and chemicals

China announced additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products on Wednesday, in a move likely to heighten global concerns of a tit-for-tat trade war between the world's biggest economies.



The new charges are targeted at U.S. products including soybeans, cars and whisky. China's state broadcaster CCTV said the effective date for the tariffs would be revealed at a later time.



The move comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump unveiled a list of Chinese imports that his administration aims to target as part of a crackdown on what the president deems unfair trade practices.



Sectors covered by Trump's proposed tariffs include products used for robotics, information technology, communication technology and aerospace.

