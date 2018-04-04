Growing debt among older Americans threatens retirement

When Fay was laid off from her job in her 70s, she contemplated retirement.

Then a painful reality hit when she realized she didn't have a nest egg that could cover her expenses or current debt.

Fay has $50,000 in outstanding student loans from when she had gone back to school in her 50s to get her M.B.A. She also has a mortgage on her house in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and another $50,000 in credit card debt.

(Fay agreed to be interviewed only if her last name was not used, because she is afraid of collection agencies hunting her down).