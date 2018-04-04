How to see everything Twitter knows about you and download your Tweet history   

Twitter knows a lot about you, including where you've been and the advertisers you're interested in. We're going to show you how to download that information.
It's important to understand what social media companies know about you, particularly in the wake of the leak of Facebook data, where political analytics Cambridge Analytica obtained information on more than 50 million users.
Before we get started, want to know what Facebook and Google know about you?
After some digging, I discovered that Twitter knows:
- What devices I use for Twitter.
- When and where I was when I tweeted.
- The advertising topics I'm interested in.
- Hundreds of applications I've downloaded on my smartphone.
- Every tweet I've ever posted.