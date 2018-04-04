MeToo reveals stark differences among Republicans, Democrats on sexual misconduct at work

Not only has the #MeToo movement revealed the reality of sexual harassment at work, but it's also unearthed a sharp partisan divide on where the country stands in gender equality.

Those were the findings from a recent Pew Research Center study. The think-tank took an online poll of 6,251 individuals from Feb. 26 to March 11, researching the nation's sentiment around workplace harassment.

The study revealed that 50 percent of all adults said that men getting away with sexual harassment and assault at work was a "major problem."

Broken down by political affiliation, however, 62 percent of Democrats said that men getting away with sexual misconduct at work was a "major problem."