A pediatrician who urged her Republican congressman to oppose Obamacare repeal.
An advocate for foster children who believes President Donald Trump's economic policies helped her majority Hispanic district.
An Air Force veteran who thinks Trump's policies threaten national security.
Those are just a few of the women trying to win a congressional seat this year in their first run for public office. Amid strong feelings about Trump's priorities and an often messy Congress, the number of women seeking office has spiked in 2018.
In congressional races, women are on the verge of smashing records: 276 women have already filed to run for House seats, on pace to easily top a high of 298 set in 2012, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, or CAWP, at Rutgers University. In Senate races, 27 women have filed to run, and new entries from here could break a 2016 record of 40 candidates.
The wave of women candidates has certainly tilted Democratic. Already, 206 women have declared to run for House seats on the Democratic side, compared with 70 Republicans, according to CAWP. In Senate races, 16 Democratic women and 11 Republican women have filed to run.