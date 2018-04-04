Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) is to install and commission a 39 MW (megawatt) wind farm in Vietnam.

Located in the southern province of Ninh Thuan, the Dam Nai wind farm's development has been divided into two phases, SGRE said in a statement Wednesday.



During the first phase, which took place last year, SGRE installed three turbines, which are already operational. The second phase, which has just been signed, will see the business work on 12 more turbines, due to be commissioned by October. SGRE said that it would also be responsible for the operations and maintenance services on the project over the next 10 years.



"We are committed to Vietnam as a market and we want to be our customers' preferred partner in developing wind power projects," Alvaro Bilbao, CEO of Siemens Gamesa in the Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement.



Wind energy is becoming an increasingly important source of power. Over 54 gigawatts (GW) of wind power were installed globally in 2016 and cumulative capacity grew by more than 12 percent to hit 486.8 GW, according to an April 2017 report from global trade association the Global Wind Energy Council.