Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Lennar – The home builder reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.11 per share, well above the consensus estimates of 77 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, with new orders up 30 percent by volume and 38 percent by dollar amount.

Amazon.com – Amazon remains on watch, following a series of negative comments about the company by President Donald Trump. The stock has fallen in 10 of the past 15 sessions and is down nearly 13 percent over that span.

CBS – CBS has submitted an all-stock bid for Viacom, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. The bid is said to be contingent on its management team being in charge of the combined entity.

Domino's Pizza – The pizza chain operator's stock was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank, based both on valuation after a significant run-up by the stock as well as increasing competitive pressures.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment – The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 61 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny a share. The restaurant chain's revenue matched forecasts, but comparable-store sales posted a larger-than-expected decline and the company's 2018 revenue forecast also fell below Street estimates.

Cloudera – Cloudera lost an adjusted 10 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 23 cent a share loss that Wall Street was anticipating. The cloud software company's revenue also came in above Street forecasts, however Cloudera predicted a significant drop in growth rates for the current fiscal year.

WPP – WPP is investigating personal misconduct allegations leveled against Chief Executive Officer Martin Sorrell. Sorrell, who has headed the advertising giant for three decades, said he rejected the allegations "unreservedly" but acknowledged the company's right to investigate. The accusations involve financial impropriety and use of company funds.

Boeing — The company's shares are under pressure, along with automakers General Motors, Ford Motor, and Tesla, among others, after China threatened to impose new tariffs. Separately, Boeing received an order for 75 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 billion from India's Jet Airways.

Deutsche Bank – Deutsche Bank nominated veteran banking executive John Thain to its supervisory board. Thain has been CEO of Merrill Lynch and CIT Group during his career, as well as running the New York Stock Exchange.

Apple – Apple hired John Giannandrea from Alphabet's Google unit to lead its artificial intelligence operation, according to The Wall Street Journal. Giannandrea served in a similar role at Google.

Whirlpool – Whirlpool was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which also cut its price target on the appliance maker's stock to $135 per share from $145. Goldman said Whirlpool operates in one of the weakest industries where pricing power is concerned, heightening the chances that earnings for 2018 and 2019 will come in below consensus.