Stocks are tanking in Wednesday's premarket session on rising concerns over a potential trade war between the U.S. and China.

China on Wednesday announced brand-new tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, cars, aerospace and defense.

As a result, auto makers are getting hit the most, with Ford and General Motors shares down more than 3 percent. Telsa's stock dropped 5 percent as China is a key market for the electric car maker.