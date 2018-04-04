    ×

    The full list of US products that China is planning to hit with tariffs

    China announced additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products Wednesday, in a move likely to heighten global concerns of a tit-for-tat trade war between the world's biggest economies.

    The effective start date for the new charges will be revealed at a later time, though China's Ministry of Commerce said the tariffs are designed to target up to $50 billion of U.S. products annually.

    Below is the full list of products that are set to be subject to duties.

    1. Yellow soybean
    2. Black soybean
    3. Corn
    4. Cornflour
    5. Uncombed cotton
    6. Cotton linters
    7. Sorghum
    8. Brewing or distilling dregs and waste
    9. Other durum wheat
    10. Other wheat and mixed wheat
    11. Whole and half head fresh and cold beef
    12. Fresh and cold beef with bones
    13. Fresh and cold boneless beef
    14. Frozen beef with bones
    15. Frozen boneless beef
    16. Frozen boneless meat
    17. Other frozen beef chops
    18. Dried cranberries
    19. Frozen orange juice
    20. Non-frozen orange juice
    21. Whiskies
    22. Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
    23. Other unstemmed tobacco
    24. Flue-cured tobacco partially or totally removed
    25. Partially or totally deterred tobacco
    26. Tobacco waste
    27. Tobacco cigars
    28. Tobacco cigarettes
    29. Cigars and Cigarettes, tobacco substitutes
    30. Hookah tobacco
    31. Other tobacco for smoking
    32. Reconstituted tobacco
    33. Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products
    34. 2.5L SUVs with a displacement of ≤ 3L
    35. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 2500ml, but does not exceed 3000ml SUV (4 wheel drive)
    36. 1.5L Vehicles with discharge capacity ≤ 2L
    37. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply exceeding 1000ml, but not exceeding 1500ml of cylinder capacity (displacement) off-road vehicle (4 wheel drive)
    38. 1.5L Passenger cars with discharge capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats
    39. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply exceeding 1000ml, but not exceeding 1500ml of cylinder capacity (displacement) 9 passenger cars and below
    40. 3L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats
    41. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 3000ml, but does not exceed 4000ml and 9 or less bus
    42. Off-road vehicles with 2L< displacement ≤ 2.5L
    43. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 2000ml, but not more than 2500ml of buggy (4 wheel drive)
    44. 2L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 2.5L, ≤ 9 seats
    45. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. The capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 2000ml but does not exceed 2500 ml
    46. 3L < Off-road vehicle with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L
    47. Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 3000ml, but does not exceed 4000ml
    48. 2.5L < Diesel-powered off-road vehicle with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L
    49. Except for cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source other than a vehicle that is equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and a drive motor, but does not exceed 3000 Ml SUV (4WD)
    50. 2.5L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats
    51. Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. The capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply exceeds 2500ml, but does not exceed 3000ml for small seats of 9 seats or less
    52. Off-road vehicles with displacement > 4L
    53. Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, capable of charging by plugging in an external power source except for cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 ml SUV (4 wheel drive)
    54. Other vehicles which are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor and can be charged by plugging in an external power source
    55. Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and a drive motor, other than vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
    56. Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor and can be charged by plugging in an external power source
    57. Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression-ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
    58. Other vehicles that only drive the motor
    59. Other vehicles
    60. Other trucks with a gasoline type ≤ 5 tons
    61. Transmissions and parts for motor vehicles not classified
    62. Liquefied Propane
    63. Primary Shaped Polycarbonate
    64. Supported catalysts with noble metals and their compounds as actives
    65. Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to backings, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
    66. Chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries, not elsewhere specified
    67. Products containing PFOS and its salts, perfluorooctanyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride in Note 3 of this Chapter
    68. Items listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers
    69. Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)
    70. Primarily made of dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methylphosphonate and double [(5-b Mixtures and products of 2-methyl-2-oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-1)
    71. 38248600 Articles listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)
    72. Containing aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2 ,2-Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO) or Mirex (ISO) The goods listed in Note 3 of this chapter
    73. Other carrier catalysts
    74. Other polyesters
    75. Reaction initiators, accelerators not elsewhere specified
    76. Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity <0.94
    77. Acrylonitrile
    78. Lubricants (without petroleum or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)
    79. Diagnostic or experimental formulation reagents, whether or not attached to backings, other than those of heading 32.02, 32.06
    80. Lubricant additives for oils not containing petroleum or extracted from bituminous minerals
    81. Primary Shaped Epoxy Resin
    82. Polyethylene Terephthalate Plate Film Foil Strips
    83. Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
    84. Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets
    85. Other plastic products
    86. Other primary vinyl polymers
    87. Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
    88. Other primary shapes of acrylic polymers
    89. Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
    90. Polysiloxane in primary shape
    91. Other primary polysulphides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as set forth in Note 3 to Chapter 39 are not listed. New Products
    92. Plastic plates, sheets, films, foils and strips, not elsewhere specified
    93. 1,2-Dichloroethane (ISO)
    94. Halogenated butyl rubber sheets, sheets, strips
    95. Other heterocyclic compounds
    96. Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
    97. Polyamide-6,6 slices
    98. Other primary-shaped polyethers
    99. Primary Shaped, Unplasticized Cellulose Acetate
    100. Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
    101. Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
    102. Other polyamides of primary shape
    103. Other vinyl polymer plates, sheets, strips
    104. Non-ionic organic surfactants
    105. Lubricants (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and <70% by weight)
    106. Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight of more than 15,000kg but not exceeding 45,000kg

    — This list was translated by CNBC and Google translate.