China announced additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products Wednesday, in a move likely to heighten global concerns of a tit-for-tat trade war between the world's biggest economies.



The effective start date for the new charges will be revealed at a later time, though China's Ministry of Commerce said the tariffs are designed to target up to $50 billion of U.S. products annually.

Below is the full list of products that are set to be subject to duties.

Yellow soybean Black soybean Corn Cornflour Uncombed cotton Cotton linters Sorghum Brewing or distilling dregs and waste Other durum wheat Other wheat and mixed wheat Whole and half head fresh and cold beef Fresh and cold beef with bones Fresh and cold boneless beef Frozen beef with bones Frozen boneless beef Frozen boneless meat Other frozen beef chops Dried cranberries Frozen orange juice Non-frozen orange juice Whiskies Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco Other unstemmed tobacco Flue-cured tobacco partially or totally removed Partially or totally deterred tobacco Tobacco waste Tobacco cigars Tobacco cigarettes Cigars and Cigarettes, tobacco substitutes Hookah tobacco Other tobacco for smoking Reconstituted tobacco Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products 2.5L SUVs with a displacement of ≤ 3L Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 2500ml, but does not exceed 3000ml SUV (4 wheel drive) 1.5L Vehicles with discharge capacity ≤ 2L Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply exceeding 1000ml, but not exceeding 1500ml of cylinder capacity (displacement) off-road vehicle (4 wheel drive) 1.5L Passenger cars with discharge capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply exceeding 1000ml, but not exceeding 1500ml of cylinder capacity (displacement) 9 passenger cars and below 3L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 3000ml, but does not exceed 4000ml and 9 or less bus Off-road vehicles with 2L< displacement ≤ 2.5L Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 2000ml, but not more than 2500ml of buggy (4 wheel drive) 2L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 2.5L, ≤ 9 seats Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. The capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 2000ml but does not exceed 2500 ml 3L < Off-road vehicle with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, except that the capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source exceeds 3000ml, but does not exceed 4000ml 2.5L < Diesel-powered off-road vehicle with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L Except for cylinder capacity (displacement) that can be charged by plugging in an external power source other than a vehicle that is equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and a drive motor, but does not exceed 3000 Ml SUV (4WD) 2.5L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor. The capacity of the cylinder (exhaust capacity) that can be charged by plugging in an external power supply exceeds 2500ml, but does not exceed 3000ml for small seats of 9 seats or less Off-road vehicles with displacement > 4L Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, capable of charging by plugging in an external power source except for cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 ml SUV (4 wheel drive) Other vehicles which are equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor and can be charged by plugging in an external power source Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and a drive motor, other than vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source Other vehicles that are equipped with an ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor and can be charged by plugging in an external power source Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression-ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor that can be charged by plugging in an external power source Other vehicles that only drive the motor Other vehicles Other trucks with a gasoline type ≤ 5 tons Transmissions and parts for motor vehicles not classified Liquefied Propane Primary Shaped Polycarbonate Supported catalysts with noble metals and their compounds as actives Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to backings, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06 Chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries, not elsewhere specified Products containing PFOS and its salts, perfluorooctanyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride in Note 3 of this Chapter Items listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN) Primarily made of dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methylphosphonate and double [(5-b Mixtures and products of 2-methyl-2-oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-1) 38248600 Articles listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO) Containing aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2 ,2-Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO) or Mirex (ISO) The goods listed in Note 3 of this chapter Other carrier catalysts Other polyesters Reaction initiators, accelerators not elsewhere specified Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity <0.94 Acrylonitrile Lubricants (without petroleum or oil extracted from bituminous minerals) Diagnostic or experimental formulation reagents, whether or not attached to backings, other than those of heading 32.02, 32.06 Lubricant additives for oils not containing petroleum or extracted from bituminous minerals Primary Shaped Epoxy Resin Polyethylene Terephthalate Plate Film Foil Strips Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets Other plastic products Other primary vinyl polymers Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94 Other primary shapes of acrylic polymers Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride Polysiloxane in primary shape Other primary polysulphides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as set forth in Note 3 to Chapter 39 are not listed. New Products Plastic plates, sheets, films, foils and strips, not elsewhere specified 1,2-Dichloroethane (ISO) Halogenated butyl rubber sheets, sheets, strips Other heterocyclic compounds Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics Polyamide-6,6 slices Other primary-shaped polyethers Primary Shaped, Unplasticized Cellulose Acetate Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers Other polyamides of primary shape Other vinyl polymer plates, sheets, strips Non-ionic organic surfactants Lubricants (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and <70% by weight) Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight of more than 15,000kg but not exceeding 45,000kg

— This list was translated by CNBC and Google translate.