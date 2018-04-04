President Donald Trump's plan to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico is in motion, with deployments coming as soon as Wednesday night, but otherwise the administration has few details about the action.

A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reiterated much of what the administration had already announced about the plan, but did not disclose how much it would cost or how long the mission would last.

Trump has been pushing for more stringent border security measures since he signed a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill last month. He had been seeking $25 billion to build a wall on America's border with Mexico, but the bill included $1.6 billion for limited border security measures.

Members of his administration worked to respond quickly to the president's demands.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Wednesday that her department, along with the Pentagon and border states' governors, would work together to deploy National Guard forces at the border. The secretary was confirming various media reports that Trump would order a National Guard deployment to the border.

She also said that the White House had put together legislation on border security.

"The administration has drafted legislation and we will be asking Congress again for the legal authority and resources to address this crisis," she said during a press briefing at the White House. "Based on conversations with congressional leadership, I am optimistic."