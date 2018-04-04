    ×

    President Trump's plan to send National Guard to the Mexico border is in motion but is short on details, such as cost and timetable

    Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 2, 2018.
    President Donald Trump's plan to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico is in motion, with deployments coming as soon as Wednesday night, but otherwise the administration has few details about the action.

    A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reiterated much of what the administration had already announced about the plan, but did not disclose how much it would cost or how long the mission would last.

    Trump has been pushing for more stringent border security measures since he signed a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill last month. He had been seeking $25 billion to build a wall on America's border with Mexico, but the bill included $1.6 billion for limited border security measures.

    Members of his administration worked to respond quickly to the president's demands.

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Wednesday that her department, along with the Pentagon and border states' governors, would work together to deploy National Guard forces at the border. The secretary was confirming various media reports that Trump would order a National Guard deployment to the border.

    She also said that the White House had put together legislation on border security.

    "The administration has drafted legislation and we will be asking Congress again for the legal authority and resources to address this crisis," she said during a press briefing at the White House. "Based on conversations with congressional leadership, I am optimistic."

    A Border Patrol vehicle drives along the South Texas border.
    The senior administration official told reporters that the plan to send National Guard members to the border has been in the works for a while.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been a frequent target of Trump's ire, added his voice to the administration chorus calling for tougher border security. He noted the Justice Department's hiring of immigration judges, but called on Congress to do more.

    "This will not be enough if Congress does not act to pass clear, fair, and effective legislation that ends the illegality and creates a system that serves the national interest is crucial at this time," Sessions said in a statement Wednesday. "It is essential for Congress to act."

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.