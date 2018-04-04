Fear of 'disastrous situation' in farm economy as China targets huge US soybean business

Why China's tariff on US soybeans is a political, not economic, move 2 Hours Ago | 02:46

Fears of an expanded trade war with China are spreading across the farm economy after Beijing announced Wednesday it might slap a 25 percent tariff on everything from American soybeans and corn to beef.

Affected agricultural products also include U.S. cotton, tobacco, sorghum and orange juice, among others. However, China's ministry of commerce is targeting not only U.S. agriculture but other items such as automobiles on its wide-ranging list of more than 100 American products.

The move by Beijing follows the Trump administration less than 24 hours earlier proposing duties on more than 1,300 imported products in China's machinery, electronics, aerospace and robotics sectors.

"It's frustrating because agriculture has long been just a pawn in these trade wars," said Mark Kenney, who grows soybeans in central Iowa. "I'm concerned about it because China is a huge market for us."

The U.S. ships about $14 billion worth of soybeans to China, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. China buys roughly half of the U.S. soybean exports, and roughly one in three rows of beans grown on the nation's farms goes to the world's second-largest economy, according to the American Soybean Association.

Overall, U.S. agricultural exports to China represent almost $20 billion annually for American farmers.