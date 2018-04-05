Want to make some extra cash without investing a lot at the outset? Start a side hustle.

Think about what skills you have and how you can do it with low overhead — it's often possible to get started with less than $1,000.

First, "Ask yourself, 'What's my passion?'" says career and life coach Deborah Brown-Volkman. "People want control over their career, and so creating their own business for under $1,000 gives them the ability to test it out, to see what works and what doesn't."

Once you feel you're onto something, purchase some sort of business insurance, advise the experts, which will likely be a big chunk of your costs. Basic business insurance usually ranges from $300 to $700 a month, depending on location and coverage.

Beyond that, to keep costs down, Adolfo LaCola, a serial entrepreneur and star of CNBC's new show "Staten Island Hustle," advises using sweat equity — it's what he and his partners do.

"We keep our start up costs low by actually doing the due diligence and ... all the moves, we do all the work ourselves," he says.

Here are 27 ideas to get you started.