4 things to do before opening a new credit card

About 49 million Americans have never changed their main credit card, according to a recent survey from CreditCards.com. Nearly 20 million people haven't switched cards in 10 years.

While sticking with your favorite card can reflect positively on your credit score, switching cards or opening a new one, in some cases, can have certain perks, too. For example, you could rack up travel rewards miles or pay a lower interest rate.

If you're in the market for a new card, here are a few helpful tips: