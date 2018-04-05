Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure — long before Trump

President Trump isn't the only one questioning the post office's pricing strategy.

UPS, the shipping giant, has been in a back-and-forth with Amazon in recent years over the post office's cost structure, which has direct impact on how the Postal Service sets its package shipping prices, according to public documents filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC).

In a February filing, for example, UPS called the post office's cost distribution "puzzling," to which Amazon responded in a separate filing that UPS offers "no evidence" of inconsistencies in the current system.

Though obscure, the issue impacts what Amazon — which relies heavily on the post office — pays for shipping, and could bring a competitive advantage either to the company — or to rivals like UPS.

The dispute primarily centers around how the post office splits its fixed "institutional" costs — such as the driver salaries, trucking fees, and other overhead expenses — between its two businesses: The "Market Dominant" letter business (a government-protected monopoly) and the "Competitive" parcel business (which competes with many private businesses, including UPS and FedEx).

Currently, the post office is required to cover a minimum of 5.5 percent of its fixed costs with revenue from the "Competitive" business. Any increase in the required cost coverage from the Competitive business would theoretically force the post office to raise package shipping prices — because it would need more revenue to pay for those costs. That's not what companies like Amazon want because they heavily rely on the post office to ship their orders.

On the other hand, maintaining the minimum cost coverage ratio makes it harder for other carriers like UPS and FedEx to compete with the post office because it allows the Postal Service to keep prices relatively low. Alongside UPS, FedEx has also expressed concern over the low minimum requirement in a filing last year, though it eventually got rescinded for unknown reasons. (UPS declined to comment. Amazon did not return a request for comment.)

As Trump intensifies his criticism of the post office, deriding it as Amazon's "Delivery Boy" this week, the Postal Service's pricing policy has come under the spotlight. The debate around the cost distribution underscores how some companies view the post office as gaining an unfair advantage over other parcel carriers with a flawed costing methodology — allowing it to essentially cross-subsidize its "competitive" business with the monopoly "market dominant" business.

"UPS makes a reasonable argument that needs to be discussed," said Mark Jamison, a former postmaster of Webster, North Carolina, who has written about this topic for years on the blog "Save the Post Office." "It's worth discussing whether the postal service has the right strategy."