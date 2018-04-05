Your Amazon Echo can now act as a home intercom

Amazon just announced a new feature called Alexa Announcements that lets you broadcast an announcement to every Amazon Echo in your house.



Users will be able to announce that "dinner's ready!" for example, and every Echo in a home will repeat the message, alerting everyone who might be out of voice reach. It's a lot like a home intercom.

To use the feature, available in the US and Canada, start by saying one of the phrases below:

Alexa announce ...

Alexa, tell everyone...

Alexa broadcast...

Amazon has already allowed users to call each Echo individually, though this lets the system act more like an intercom.