VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's how much Americans pay in taxes in every US state

Last minute tax tips that can save you money
Last minute tax tips that can save you money   

Tax day, April 17, is fast approaching. That means it's time to get your documents in order and hire an accountant if you need one.

Depending on where you live, the amount you pay in taxes can vary wildly. Case in point: Nine states require no state income tax, while it can run as high as 13 percent in others.

To see how each state compares, GOBankingRates calculated the average amount Americans pay in each state, including both state and federal income taxes, property taxes, sales tax and taxes on gas.

Residents of New Jersey pay the highest on average at around $19,977 per year. West Virginia falls on the other end of the spectrum, with residents forking over only $6,837 per year.

Below, see a glimpse at how all 50 U.S. states stack up.

Alabama

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $8,407.85

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,238.46
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,810.98
Average amount of property taxes: $556.80

Birmingham, Alabama
Sean Pavone | Flickr Open | Getty Images
Birmingham, Alabama

Alaska

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $14,640.22

Average amount of federal income taxes: $10,590.18
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $3,309.03

Anchorage, Alaska
Blue Poppy | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

Arizona

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $10,278.85

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,507.30
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,386.18
Average amount of property taxes: $1,972.23

Tucson, Arizona skyline framed by cactus and mountains
David Sucsy | iStock | Getty Images Plus

Arkansas

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $7,858.01

Average amount of federal income taxes: $3,947.82
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,829.91
Average amount of property taxes: $761.37

Little Rock, Arkansas
CWells Photography | Flickr | Getty Images
Little Rock, Arkansas

California

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $15,642.81

Average amount of federal income taxes: $8,244.76
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,183.83
Average amount of property taxes: $4,308.09

San Diego, California
SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
San Diego, California

Colorado

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $12,711.57

Average amount of federal income taxes: $7,966.90
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,788
Average amount of property taxes: $2,174.02

Denver, Colorado.
Walter Bibikow | The Image Bank | Getty Images
Denver, Colorado.

Connecticut

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $17,037.90

Average amount of federal income taxes: $9,998.60
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,676.53
Average amount of property taxes: $4,713.88

Hartford, Connecticut
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut

Delaware

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $9,208.64

Average amount of federal income taxes: $7,636.24
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,819.57
Average amount of property taxes: $1,300.81

Wilmington, Delaware
DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images
Wilmington, Delaware

Florida

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $9,839.21

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,970.50
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $2,390.30

Jacksonville, Florida
SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
Jacksonville, Florida

Georgia

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $9,512.06

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,440.64
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,734.22
Average amount of property taxes: $1,551.30

The city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia
Steve Kelley | Getty Images
The city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia

Hawaii

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $13,528.92

Average amount of federal income taxes: $10,047.44
Average amount of state income taxes: $5,108.18
Average amount of property taxes: $1,735.28

Oahu, Hawaii
Tomas Del Amo | Getty Images
Oahu, Hawaii

Idaho

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $8,761.08

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,030.78
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,214
Average amount of property taxes: $1,544.31

Boise, Idaho
Randy Wells | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

Illinois

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $14,100.66

Average amount of federal income taxes: $7,235.62
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,930.20
Average amount of property taxes: $3,845.87

Peoria, Illinois
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Peoria, Illinois

Indiana

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $8,953.29

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,307.76
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,628.99
Average amount of property taxes: $1,103.76

In Indianapolis, the nation's 15th largest city, homeowners need only earn the median area income in order to afford the median priced home.
John J. Miller Photogrpahy | Getty Images
In Indianapolis, the nation's 15th largest city, homeowners need only earn the median area income in order to afford the median priced home.

Iowa

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $10,558.08

Average amount of federal income taxes: $6,217.90
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,762.29
Average amount of property taxes: $1,934.52

Des Moines, Iowa
Eddie Brady | Getty Images
Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $10,748.19

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,998.12
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,425
Average amount of property taxes: $1,810.44

Wichita, Kansas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

Kentucky

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $7,536.60

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,244.82
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,268.30
Average amount of property taxes: $1,160.92

Lexington, Kentucky
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Lexington, Kentucky

Louisiana

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $8,627.36

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,345.74
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,555.43
Average amount of property taxes: $957.52

Musicians perform in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana in May.
Getty Images
Musicians perform in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana in May.

Maine

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $10,190.48

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,394.22
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,623
Average amount of property taxes: $2,792.39

Portland, Maine
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Portland, Maine

Maryland

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $16,096.75

Average amount of federal income taxes: $10,947.24
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,518.18
Average amount of property taxes: $2,967.48

Baltimore, Maryland
Greg Pease | Getty Images
Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $16,598

Average amount of federal income taxes: $9,822.38
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,516.65
Average amount of property taxes: $4,564.57

Springfield, Massachusetts skyline
Denis Tangney Jr. | iStock | Getty Images Plus

Michigan

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $10,168.27

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,389.16
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,159.13
Average amount of property taxes: $2,542.37

D51_1023
Chris Schwegler | Getty Images

Minnesota

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $13,240.61

Average amount of federal income taxes: $8,120.24
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,851
Average amount of property taxes: $2,537.08

Minneapolis, St. Paul Minnesota.
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Minneapolis, St. Paul Minnesota.

Mississippi

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $7,086.42

Average amount of federal income taxes: $3,730.86
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,731
Average amount of property taxes: $943.94

Vicksburg, Mississippi
Peeter Visimaa | Getty Images
Vicksburg, Mississippi

Missouri

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $9,280.30

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,122.96
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,025
Average amount of property taxes: $1,460.82

St. Louis, Missouri
Joe Sohm | Photodisc | Getty Images
St. Louis, Missouri

Montana

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $7,034.50

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,856.10
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,481
Average amount of property taxes: $1,846.14

Butte, Montana
powerofforever | Getty Images
Butte, Montana

Nebraska

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $11,546.97

Average amount of federal income taxes: $6,176.98
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,703.20
Average amount of property taxes: $2,953.79

Omaha, Nebraska
Andrew Reese | Getty Images
Omaha, Nebraska

Nevada

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $11,135.01

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,893.18
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $2,403.81

The Las Vegas Strip
Doug McKinley | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
The Las Vegas Strip

New Hampshire

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $14,891.97

Average amount of federal income taxes: $9,279.20
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $5,335

Littleton, New Hampshire
John Elk III | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Littleton, New Hampshire

New Jersey

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $19,977.91

Average amount of federal income taxes: $10,426.94
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,850.82
Average amount of property taxes: $7,163.33

Jersey City, New Jersey
Ditto | Getty Images

New Mexico

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $8,261.34

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,348.38
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,845.83
Average amount of property taxes: $1,319.85

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico

New York

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $15,467.46

Average amount of federal income taxes: $7,575.52
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,063.87
Average amount of property taxes: $4,877.60

Buffalo, New York
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Buffalo, New York

North Carolina

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $8,739.29

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,828.82
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,212
Average amount of property taxes: $1,427

Raleigh, North Carolina
Swapan Jha | Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina

North Dakota

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $12,034.36

Average amount of federal income taxes: $7,217.58
Average amount of state income taxes: $773
Average amount of property taxes: $2,460.32

Fargo, North Dakota
DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images
Fargo, North Dakota

Ohio

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $9,891.85

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,360.78
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,417.05
Average amount of property taxes: $2,034.43

Cleveland, Ohio
Source: This Is Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio

Oklahoma

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $8,760.45

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,780.86
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,896
Average amount of property taxes: $1,015.56

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oregon

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $9,742.40

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,931.90
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,818
Average amount of property taxes: $3,448.58

Astoria, Oregon.
Getty Images
Astoria, Oregon.

Pennsylvania

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $11,199.82

Average amount of federal income taxes: $6,289.40
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,685.28
Average amount of property taxes: $2,460.80

Skyline of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
Skyline of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $13,862.38

Average amount of federal income taxes: $7,057.64
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,189.51
Average amount of property taxes: $4,314.80

A skyline view of Providence, Rhode Island
Tupungato | Getty Images
A skyline view of Providence, Rhode Island

South Carolina

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $7,903.51

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,530.06
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,925.62
Average amount of property taxes: $856.98

Columbia, South Carolina
James Robinson | E+ | Getty Images
Columbia, South Carolina

South Dakota

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $10,402.41

Average amount of federal income taxes: $5,669.66
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $2,453

Rapid City, South Dakota
EunikaSopotnicka | Getty Images
Rapid City, South Dakota

Tennessee

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $8,746.85

Average amount of federal income taxes: $4,458.78
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $1,100.31

Nashville, Tennessee
Malcolm MacGregor | Flickr | Getty Images
Nashville, Tennessee

Texas

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $12,392.38

Average amount of federal income taxes: $6,252.44
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $3,383.11

Austin, Texas
David Sucsy | Getty Images
Austin, Texas

Utah

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $12,172.78

Average amount of federal income taxes: $7,966.46
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,125.90
Average amount of property taxes: $1,817.01

Salt Lake City, Utah
Jumper | Photodisc | Getty Images
Salt Lake City, Utah

Vermont

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $13,064.84

Average amount of federal income taxes: $6,555.38
Average amount of state income taxes: $2,412.87
Average amount of property taxes: $4,292.44

Charlotte is a town in Chittenden County, Vermont
SuperStock | Getty Images
Charlotte is a town in Chittenden County, Vermont

Virginia

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $13,591.54

Average amount of federal income taxes: $8,765.28
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,373.57
Average amount of property taxes: $2,832.45

Richmond, Virginia
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia

Washington

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $14,943.32

Average amount of federal income taxes: $8,039.06
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $3,644.90

Spokane Washington
Constantgardener | Getty Images

West Virginia

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $6,837.16

Average amount of federal income taxes: $3,984.78
Average amount of state income taxes: $1,734
Average amount of property taxes: $544.44

Charleston, West Virginia
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Charleston, West Virginia

Wisconsin

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $11,529.70

Average amount of federal income taxes: $6,127.70
Average amount of state income taxes: $3,035.12
Average amount of property taxes: $3,403.70

Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Walter Bibikow | Photolibrary | Getty Images
Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Wyoming

Total amount of taxes paid on average: $10,484.94

Average amount of federal income taxes: $7,223.96
Average amount of state income taxes: $0
Average amount of property taxes: $1,308.80

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
WitGorski | Getty Images
Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Don't miss:

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

10 countries that pay less in taxes than the US
10 countries that pay less in taxes than the US   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...