Here's how much Americans pay in taxes in every US state

Tax day, April 17, is fast approaching. That means it's time to get your documents in order and hire an accountant if you need one.

Depending on where you live, the amount you pay in taxes can vary wildly. Case in point: Nine states require no state income tax, while it can run as high as 13 percent in others.

To see how each state compares, GOBankingRates calculated the average amount Americans pay in each state, including both state and federal income taxes, property taxes, sales tax and taxes on gas.

Residents of New Jersey pay the highest on average at around $19,977 per year. West Virginia falls on the other end of the spectrum, with residents forking over only $6,837 per year.

Below, see a glimpse at how all 50 U.S. states stack up.