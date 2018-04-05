BMW pilots a $3,700-a-month service that lets you drive any model you want

German carmaker BMW is piloting a monthly subscription service, which will let drivers get access to a fleet of cars, whether they feel like driving a 5-series sedan to the office or using a faster M2 coupe for the weekend.

The $2,000 fee (plus a $575 joining cost) includes delivery by a concierge, use of the car, insurance, roadside assistance, maintenance and unlimited switches between models.

Currently available only in Nashville, Tennessee, drivers can order a car via an Access By BMW app. A second tier, for $3,700 a month gives access to the powerful M-series. Buying a top-of-the-range 2018 BMW M5 Sedan all-wheel-drive would cost more than $110,000, according to the BMW of Nashville website.

"Subscription-based services are of emerging interest for our customers, and we're excited to be offering a mobility service to meet their individual and evolving needs," said Ian Smith, CEO of BMW Group Financial Services USA, in an online statement.