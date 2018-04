Markets across the globe have been on edge over recent sessions as concerns over a potential trade war between China and the U.S. brew. On Wednesday, China announced fresh tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including cars, whiskey and soybeans — less than 24 hours after the U.S. administration issued a list of Chinese imports that it would target.

Stocks bounced back however as the U.S. administration tried to play down concerns over a trade war between the two major consumer nations. Consequently, U.S. government debt yields rose modestly Wednesday as fears over a growing trade war subsided.

Looking to Thursday's session, jobless claims and international trade are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two individual bill auctions, two separate note auctions and one bond auction — all of which are due to take place next week.