Here are all the store closures we know are coming in 2018

Thousands of stores are going dark in 2018.

The latest closures announced by Toys R Us added to an industrywide headache shared by retailers and real estate developers. By the end of March more than 76 million square feet of retail space was already slated to close this year, according to commercial real estate agency CoStar Group. For all of 2017, about 105 million square feet of retail space shuttered.

"The friction is putting pressure on landlords to drop rents," Suzanne Mulvee, of CoStar Group, told CNBC. "There are not enough folks [in retail] moving in."

Brands such as Ulta, Target and Warby Parker are opening up shops across the U.S., but those won't be enough to fill in the gaps left by retailers such as Sears Holdings, Walmart's Sam's Club, Bon-Ton and Toys R Us. Landlords are still looking for replacements today for liquidations years ago by Sports Authority and Circuit City.

Discounters like Ross Stores, Burlington and TJX have been "incredible drivers of demand in the marketplace," Mulvee said, citing their more aggressive expansion plans. "But the question is, how much more are they going to grow?"

Some real estate developers have found relief in pop-up concepts, reinvented food halls, growing e-commerce brands and other entertainment venues. But those solutions won't be enough for every property, especially as the store closure announcements continue to roll out.