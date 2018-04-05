Here's how to maximize those retirement 'sweet spot' years

As you head into retirement, there's a chance you also are entering a special time to do some serious tax planning.

This sweet spot is the stretch of time between when you retire from full-time work and when you have to start taking required minimum distributions from your 401(k) plan or your traditional individual retirement account at age 70½.

Presumably, given that full-time work is behind you and those mandated distributions are ahead of you, it's also when you find yourself in a lower tax bracket.