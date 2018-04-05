After a few weeks, we hired an investigative company that specializes in fraud. They came to my office and requested the name, photo and address of everyone who has ever touched our employee files and I gave them a list of 15 to 20 people. One week later, they came back with the postmaster general and postal police officers who were armed with guns. They sat down, placed the list in front of me, pointed to a name and asked, "Who's this person?"

I responded, "Oh, he's a temp in our file room." They said, "Bring him in." I brought him into my office and the guy's in handcuffs in less than five minutes. I couldn't believe it. I was in shock.

The guy was a temp employee who we had hired through an outside agency to work in our file room. When you have 3,000 employees, their personal files quickly pile up so we hired him to clean up each person's file, add information to them and put them away. However, he was going into these files, taking people's social security numbers and stealing all of their information.

The post office already had the guy under investigation for other credit card fraud that was linked to a particular address. Therefore, when they saw his name on our list, they were able to easily nail him.

When he came into my office, he initially denied that he was the culprit. However, he eventually admitted that his friend talked him into stealing his colleagues' information. He and his friend were stupid enough to fraudulently sign up for credit cards and got them sent to their home address. That address was the one that the postmaster spotted on our list.