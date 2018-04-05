If you were hoping to game your 529 plan so that you can collect a tax break and cover the cost of elementary and middle school, you may want to rethink that.

That's because while the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act now allows you to tap your tax-favored college savings plan to the tune of $10,000 a year for kindergarten through 12th grade tuition expenses, your state's tax laws may not permit it.

A 529 plan provides families with the opportunity to save for educational costs, allowing contributions to grow free of taxes and for tax-free withdrawals provided the money goes toward qualified educational expenses.

More than 30 states offer their residents a deduction or a credit on their state tax return for saving in a 529 plan, according to Savingforcollege.com.