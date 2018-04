This Hamptons mansion, recently on the market for $72 million, was once a convent that housed Catholic nuns for nearly 75 years.

The "sprawling waterfront" estate, called Villa Maria, is featured in a recent episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," and it is described as "one of the most exclusive properties in the Hamptons." The episode notes that the property ended up selling earlier this year for "just under $50 million."