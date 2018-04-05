Jamie Dimon backs Trump's 'legitimate complaints' over trade

President Donald Trump has gained an important ally in his effort to reduce the U.S. trade deficit: the head of the biggest bank in the country.

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in his annual letter to investors, said the nation has come up on the short end of multinational trade agreements and is within its rights to press for a more equitable environment.

"We should acknowledge many of the legitimate complaints around trade," Dimon wrote in a letter that typically gets a lot of attention on Wall Street. "Tariﬀs and non-tariﬀ barriers to trade are often not fair; intellectual property is frequently stolen; and the rights to invest in and own companies in some countries, in many cases, are not equal."

The comments are important in that they come amid sharp market volatility caused in part over fears that Trump could be starting a trade war.

Following through on promises to get better global trade terms for the U.S., the White House slapped 25 percent tariffs on a laundry list of 1,300 Chinese items. China responded immediately with its own tariffs on U.S. goods that it imports.

While the trade focus has turned to the U.S.-China dispute, Dimon said the issue is global.