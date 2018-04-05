    ×

    A major disconnect between Tesla shares and bonds is signaling problems for the stock, says market watcher

    In the ‘disconnect’ between Tesla’s shares and bonds, only one can be correct, strategist says
    In the ‘disconnect’ between Tesla’s shares and bonds, only one can be correct, strategist says   

    Following Tesla's tanking junk bond late last week, one macro strategist is pointing to the detachment between the company's stock price and bond performance as a warning sign.

    Larry McDonald, editor and founder of the Bear Traps Report, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" that a "disconnect" between the stock's massive market capitalization and the company's withering bond price is concerning. Here are his reasons why.

    • There is a clear disconnect between Tesla's sizable $45 billion market cap and the company's bonds, yielding around 7 percent after Moody's downgraded the credit rating late last week.

    • Even as the stock has seen a bit of a rebound since hitting a year-to-date low of $244.59 per share earlier this week, its debt has not made the same rebound; this is a serious disconnect, and it's likely that the stock is "wrong" and the bonds are "correct."

    • The central concern for the market is Tesla's immense cash burn; Tesla last quarter reported negative free cash flow of $276.7 million, and negative $1.4 billion the previous quarter.

    • It is plausible Tesla could turn to convertible bonds to raise fresh capital. Such a move could pose a risk for equity shareholders.

    Bottom line: The disconnect between Tesla shares and the company's corporate bonds could be signaling trouble ahead.

