Here are the best flex jobs for retirees 1 Hour Ago | 01:39

Forget gardening, golfing and grandchildren. Today's retirees are going back to work — at least part time.

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans plan to work beyond traditional retirement age on at least a part-time basis, according to a Gallup poll.

A separate AARP study found that 37 percent of working Americans ages 50 to 64 said they intend to work after retiring from their current careers. Of those, 44 percent plan to enter new fields.

That's both by choice and necessity.

A FlexJobs' survey of over 2,000 professionals at or near retirement found that 70 percent need to work to pay for basic necessities, but almost 60 percent said they work because they enjoy it.

Then there are the psychological benefits. For seniors continuing to work at least part time, employment can ease the sometimes harsh transition into retirement by sidestepping an abrupt end to the career they may have built up over much of their lifetimes, according to Brie Reynolds, FlexJobs' senior career specialist.