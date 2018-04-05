How one high school produced the CEOs of Microsoft, Adobe and Mastercard

One of the best high schools in the world is located in Begumpet, India and it's the alma mater of some of the most influential business people on earth, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga.

In an interview with Stephen Dubner on an episode of the "Freakonomics" podcast, Nadella revealed that all three of the CEOs attended Hyderabad Public School (HPS), a private school founded in 1923 that's attended by over 2,800 students.

At first, Nadella dismissed his shared educational experience with Narayen and Banga as a coincidence. "I think it's one of those false positives that you can take too much out of, right? I think each of us have had our own unique story and unique path," he said.

But Dubner was not so quick to downplay the role that HPS or Nadella's home country had in producing some of the most powerful business executives in the world.

"I understand that you kind of downplay it and say, 'It might be a false positive,'" said Dubner. "But I think a lot of people listening around the world will want to say, 'Whatever they are doing to succeed so brilliantly, if I could perhaps mimic just parts of that within my own family.'"

Nadella conceeded, saying he does "believe that there is a certain structure to the educational system of that country that I think I definitely benefited from."

Here's how one school has managed to produce so many industry leaders.