Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian asks young people, 'Do you really need to go to college?'

Americans collectively hold almost $1.5 trillion in student debt, making them more burdened by student loan debt than ever. The average borrower from the Class of 2016 owed more than $37,172.

That's part of the reason self-made millionaire and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is questioning the traditional education path.

When the New York Times asked the tech entrepreneur about his best advice for college grads, Ohanian responded with a rhetorical question: "Do you really need to go to college?"

"There is a huge student loan debt problem in this country," he continued. "I think there's going to need to be a drastic change in how these universities work. And I also think we've lambasted the trades for way too long. You can make six figures as a welder."