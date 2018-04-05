    ×

    Politics

    Republican Tim Pawlenty will announce run for Minnesota governor Thursday, sources say

    • Republican Tim Pawlenty will announce his run for Minnesota governor Thursday afternoon, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
    • Pawlenty, who had already served two terms as Minnesota's governor, will be trying to flip a seat that's been held by Democratic incumbent Mark Dayton for the past seven years.
    • Establishment Republicans are likely to celebrate Pawlenty's entrance into the race, given his experience in the political arena and the business world.
    Tim Pawlenty
    Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Tim Pawlenty

    Republican Tim Pawlenty is going to make his run for Minnesota governor official, making him the latest high-profile business executive to make a push for political office, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

    Pawlenty will announce his run Thursday afternoon, according to the sources, who declined to be named.

    Pawlenty, who had already served two terms as Minnesota's governor, will be trying to flip a seat that's been held by Democratic incumbent Mark Dayton for the past seven years. This is Dayton's last year in office.

    A spokesman for Pawlenty declined to comment while a spokesperson for Dayton did not return calls for comment at the time of publication. In February, Pawlenty resigned his role as CEO of the Financial Services Roundtable, a powerful lobbying organization that works with some of the top Wall Street banks. Pawlenty was widely expected to run in the Minnesota race.

    The former 2012 GOP presidential candidate brings years of political experience, name recognition and a potential donor war chest to a governor's race that only has a few declared candidates, many of them from the state legislature.

    Pawlenty previously was the governor of the state from 2003 through 2011. Although he failed to capture the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, he became a co-chairman of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney's campaign against then-President Barack Obama.

    Pawlenty then went on to lead the Financial Services Roundtable, whose members include American Express, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. He resigned from the post in February as rumors swirled that he would be going back to running for public office.

    Big potential war chest

    Pawlenty had the financial backing from powerful business leaders when he ran for president, and they may be following his lead this time around, too.

    His campaign committee raised $5 million during the 2012 campaign, including a $10,000 contribution from former Target executive John Griffith and $45,000 from the American Action Network, a nonprofit advocacy group which focuses on policies that lean to the right of the political spectrum.

    Republicans will likely celebrate Pawlenty's candidacy as they have been craving a candidate they can hang their platform on without having to worry about an anti-establishment message.

    "Pawlenty is a huge addition to the Republican efforts across the map this fall. Specifically in Minnesota, Pawlenty's entrance to the race is the type of game changer Republicans need," one Republican strategist told CNBC on the condition of anonymity.

    "Pawlenty is not only experienced and has a very good image with voters across the ideological spectrum, he's also demonstrated a level of confidence that most voters are looking for this fall and it's exactly the type of thing Republicans want in every ticket in every state," the strategist added.

