3 easy ways to ‘spring clean’ your work life, according to a Stanford professor

It's officially spring in the U.S. and over 75 percent of Americans are getting ready to do their annual spring cleaning at home, the American Cleaning Institute found in a recent survey.

While this time of the year is often associated with cleaning your house and removing clutter, Stanford professor Emma Seppala says now is also a great time to "spring clean your mind" and work life.

"Given that we take in [at least] 64 GB of information every day, according to research from UC San Diego, there's probably a lot of clutter in our minds," Seppala, author of "The Happiness Track," tells CNBC Make It.

Factoring in the time people spend at their desks multitasking between desktops and mobile phones, checking email, browsing social media and streaming videos, Americans consume media about 12 hours a day.