Stocks are set for a higher open after Dow erases more than 700 point deficit

The GOP is drafting legislation to make permanent the reductions to individual tax rates and a provision that allows businesses to fully deduct expenses immediately, sources told CNBC. Under the current law, lower individual rates expire after 2025.

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's new top White House economic advisor, said it's possible the administration's proposed tariffs on China may not take effect. Kudlow also called the stock market reaction to the trade moves "mild." (CNBC)



* China may be using US soybeans to hit Trump's political base (CNBC)

* Tariffs would hurt US consumers and companies, business group warns (CNBC)

President Donald Trump's national security advisor pick, John Bolton, has been meeting with White House attorneys about possible conflicts of interest, CNBC has learned. Bolton is slated to take over as national security advisor on Monday.

The president said he would deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, but the troops will likely not have physical contact with immigrants or be responsible for processing them at the border, NBC News has learned.

The White House said Trump is "not involved" in the process of choosing whether Amazon (AMZN) receives a multibillion-dollar Defense Department cloud computing contract. Trump has attacked the company in recent days. (CNBC)

J. P. Morgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders that the market may be underestimating the chances that the Federal Reserve will have to act more quickly to rein in a growing U.S. economy. (CNBC)



* Read Jamie Dimon's full shareholder letter here (CNBC)

The U.S. is expected to sanction Russian oligarchs this week under a law targeting Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, sources tell Reuters. Trump has previously faced criticism for doing too little to punish Russia.

Google said today that it would boost security in YouTube offices globally after the shooting at the video platform's headquarters. Earlier in the week, a woman shot at least three people before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (CNBC)

The Food and Drug Administration asked internet service providers and social media companies, including Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL), to play a more active role in clamping-down on illegal online sales of opioid drugs. (Axios)