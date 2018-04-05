Tesla production briefly halted by paint shop fire in Fremont factory

Growing pains continue apace at Tesla.
Two employees with the electric vehicle maker told CNBC that a fire in the company's Fremont factory ground vehicle production to a halt, at least temporarily, on Tuesday morning. The fire occurred in "prime" within the Tesla paint shop, they said. (That's where primer is applied to vehicles in the painting process.)
An internal team worked to contain the fire before any alarms went off, according to Tesla employees. It is not uncommon for large employers, especially in manufacturing, to operate an internal fire department.
A Tesla spokesperson told CNBC:
"On Tuesday morning, there was a small fire in the factory that was immediately contained and extinguished in a matter of seconds. There were no injuries and vehicle production was up and running normally shortly thereafter."
Tesla is on a quest to make electric vehicles mainstream. After years producing premium electric vehicles in smaller volumes, it is struggling to ramp up the production of its Model 3 sedans.
The company recently missed its first-quarter targets, it revealed in a vehicle production and deliveries update. But shares in Tesla have bounced higher this week, after CEO Elon Musk promised vehicle production would soon accelerate. He also assured investors that Tesla wouldn't require an equity or debt raise this year.