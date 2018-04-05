Tesla production briefly halted by paint shop fire in Fremont factory

Tesla had aimed to make 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of the first quarter this year. Instead, it made 2,020 Model 3s during the week from March 27 to April 3.

In January, Tesla said it made "major progress addressing Model 3 production bottlenecks," in the last quarter of 2017. It also boasted of hitting "a production rate on each of our manufacturing lines that extrapolates to over 1,000 Model 3's per week." But throughout most of the first quarter of 2018, Tesla made fewer than 800 Model 3s per week.

To help the company overcome its manufacturing issues, CEO Elon Musk has reportedly been spending more time on-site at the Fremont factory. Employees told CNBC that made it a bad week for even a "localized" incident like the paint shop fire.

Rumors of the fire circulated on social media on Tuesday. The Fremont Fire Dept. published a tweet that evening which said, "Fremont Fire has not responded to any emergencies at Tesla tonight. There is no reported fire."

CNBC asked the city and fire department for more details.

A spokesperson for the City of Fremont said: "A call was made to the Alameda County Regional Emergency Communications Center by unknown persons about a possible fire at Tesla on Tuesday. Based on that call, the Fremont Fire Department sent a battalion chief to the factory."

On premise, security teams working at the Tesla factory told the battalion chief that they had not received any internal fire reports. The battalion chief drove around the outside of the Tesla factory with an escort, looking for any signs of fire or smoke in plain view. There were none apparent, so he left.

He did not go within the factory, or the paint shop specifically.

A spokesperson for the City of Fremont acknowledged: "A fire could occur at Tesla and be extinguished by onsite personnel. Depending on conditions, a small fire could be extinguished before an alarm activation, or activation of a fire suppression system."